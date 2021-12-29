Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 4.8% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $96,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.00. 32,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,794,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $419.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

