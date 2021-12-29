Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $86,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,671,782,000 after buying an additional 435,238 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Wedbush lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Shares of V opened at $218.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.49. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $419.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

