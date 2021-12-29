Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,850 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $38,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $50,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after purchasing an additional 775,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 264,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

STAG opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.