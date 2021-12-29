Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,769,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,085 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $41,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 3.20. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.