Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $41,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $15,888,785. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,059.94 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,065.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,894.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,698.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.