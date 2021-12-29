Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,924,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $37,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 73,741 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth $1,735,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth $7,268,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 28,258 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

DRH opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

