Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-$2.163 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.
NYSE:VSCO opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
