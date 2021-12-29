Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-$2.163 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.44.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

