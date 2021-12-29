Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,537 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $261.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.77.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 679,017 shares of company stock worth $211,602,230.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

