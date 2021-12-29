Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 150.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ryder System by 592.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on R shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

