Versor Investments LP Invests $787,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 46,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of VST opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.