Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $199.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.99. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.82 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.