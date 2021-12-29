Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after buying an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $82,373,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,273,000 after buying an additional 3,593,487 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,337,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

