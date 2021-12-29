Versor Investments LP Has $837,000 Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.64.

RNG opened at $192.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.80 and a 200 day moving average of $243.57. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 0.73. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.16 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,643,373.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

