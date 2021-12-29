Verso Trading Down 28.8% Over Last Week (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. Verso has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $131,433.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059770 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.81 or 0.07904514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,945.91 or 1.00081328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

