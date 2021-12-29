Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.12

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 14018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VET. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after buying an additional 2,934,324 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,252,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,527,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 685,164 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 47.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 503,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

