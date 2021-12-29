Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,595 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 278,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,397,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

