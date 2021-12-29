Vectorspace AI (VXV) Reaches Market Cap of $203.40 Million

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for $5.24 or 0.00011080 BTC on major exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a total market cap of $203.40 million and $1.20 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,830,574 coins. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

