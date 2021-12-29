Varta (ETR:VAR1) Shares Up 2.8%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €114.20 ($129.77) and last traded at €114.00 ($129.55). 145,632 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €110.85 ($125.97).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.33 ($118.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €118.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €128.48.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

