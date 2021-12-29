Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Trimmed by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after buying an additional 2,141,139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 1,324,153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $146.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.35 and a 12-month high of $147.33.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

