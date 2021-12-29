Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Brighton Jones LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.0% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $242.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

