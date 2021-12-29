Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Reduced by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.36. 4,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,823. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

