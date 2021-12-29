Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.07

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.07 and last traded at $107.07, with a volume of 2442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day moving average is $101.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,137,000 after acquiring an additional 658,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,912,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,107,000 after acquiring an additional 55,160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,797 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $61,847,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

