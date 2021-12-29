Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

