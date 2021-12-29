Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.35.

