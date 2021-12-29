VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s 3rd Largest Position

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 2.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,305,000 after purchasing an additional 815,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,955 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,569 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.17. 73,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,571,711. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.