Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 50,984 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,984 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $16,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 140.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,472 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 9.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,381,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,787 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 42.1% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 351,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 12.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

