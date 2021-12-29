Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 16,747 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,747 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.88.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $250.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $251.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.28.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.