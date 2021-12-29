Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 7,144 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP opened at $246.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.82 and its 200 day moving average is $213.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $246.91. The stock has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.