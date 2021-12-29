V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,080,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,387,000 after buying an additional 32,837 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.