uPlexa (UPX) Achieves Market Cap of $361,928.19

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, uPlexa has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $361,928.19 and approximately $170.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

