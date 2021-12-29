Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $39.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

UPLD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.21. 18,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,092. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

