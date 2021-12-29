Universal Currency Trading 73% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UNIT)

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Universal Currency has traded 73% lower against the US dollar. Universal Currency has a market capitalization of $38,015.47 and approximately $53.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universal Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Universal Currency

Universal Currency (CRYPTO:UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Universal Currency’s official website is www.u-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Universal Currency is a decentralized, peer-to-peer payment system “

