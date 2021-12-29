United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Gregory C. Branch Purchases 4,517 Shares

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Gregory C. Branch purchased 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,423.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UIHC opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Insurance by 948.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

