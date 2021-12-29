United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of UBSI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,295. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,313,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,045,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 72,170 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 674.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.