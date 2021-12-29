Unistake (UNISTAKE) Trading Down 14.6% This Week

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Unistake has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $6,771.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unistake has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.91 or 0.07836055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,321.08 or 1.00167492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00073397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00051268 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,111,224 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

