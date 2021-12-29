Unifty Market Cap Achieves $75.77 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Unifty has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $75.77 million and $5.82 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.83 or 0.00099226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.35 or 0.07836548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,268.47 or 1.00158525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00073480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00051324 BTC.

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,066 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

