UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UFP Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, December 27th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFPT has been the subject of several other reports. Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $540.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 536,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 57,402 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 389,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.