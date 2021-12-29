UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stake Lowered by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,543,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,304,000 after acquiring an additional 107,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 116,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,099,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

UBS Group stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

