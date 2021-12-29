Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

