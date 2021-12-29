U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Position Reduced by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,973 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JETS. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,772,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 555,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the second quarter worth $741,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the second quarter worth $562,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the second quarter worth $336,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08.

