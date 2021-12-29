U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $106,000 Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,144,000 after buying an additional 2,041,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pretium Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,795,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,082,000 after purchasing an additional 127,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pretium Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,489 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pretium Resources by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after purchasing an additional 793,567 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Pretium Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,341,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 82,788 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

NYSE:PVG opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVG. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.