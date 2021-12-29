U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 8,126.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 218,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $2,776,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $1,767,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $555,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNGO. Maxim Group began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

