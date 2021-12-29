U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 229.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.51 and a 52-week high of $232.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

