U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $181,000 in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $460,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $1,691,000. Amundi bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 814.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 231,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,795. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

