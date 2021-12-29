U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.88. 97,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,260. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

