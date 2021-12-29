U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend by 44.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

NYSE USB opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 2.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

