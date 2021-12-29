TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Up to $35.35

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.35, but opened at $36.39. TuSimple shares last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 55,557 shares traded.

TSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.37.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. Equities analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,077 shares of company stock worth $2,046,681.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $581,577,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $310,946,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $223,835,000. 34.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

