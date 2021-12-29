Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.48

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.48 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.56). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 254,872 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.77) target price on shares of Tungsten in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £52.51 million and a PE ratio of -14.82.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

