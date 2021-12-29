TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $112.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 32.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 29.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $288,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.72. 1,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,964. TTEC has a twelve month low of $70.39 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.