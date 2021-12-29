TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $260.50

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 260.50 ($3.50) and traded as low as GBX 234.49 ($3.15). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 246 ($3.31), with a volume of 826,151 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TT Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 296 ($3.98).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 247.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £431.15 million and a P/E ratio of 42.41.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

